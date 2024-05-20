Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

