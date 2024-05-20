Comparing BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueRiver Acquisition and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A SI-BONE $144.05 million 4.27 -$43.34 million ($1.09) -13.69

BlueRiver Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueRiver Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BlueRiver Acquisition and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 82.88%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than BlueRiver Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of BlueRiver Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlueRiver Acquisition and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueRiver Acquisition N/A N/A -34.53% SI-BONE -29.93% -25.14% -18.77%

Summary

SI-BONE beats BlueRiver Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.