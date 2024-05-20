Comparing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Energy and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Vista Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carbon Energy and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A Vista Energy 30.24% 39.92% 18.22%

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of -1.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Vista Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Energy $1.17 billion 3.77 $396.95 million $3.45 13.77

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. It owns working interests and royalty interests in wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

