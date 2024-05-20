Comparing ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -130.99% -207.78% -113.22% ICU Medical -2.63% 5.38% 2.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.28%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $8.68 million 0.27 -$11.39 million N/A N/A ICU Medical $2.26 billion 1.12 -$29.66 million ($2.45) -42.44

ReShape Lifesciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICU Medical.

Summary

ICU Medical beats ReShape Lifesciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences



ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About ICU Medical



ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

