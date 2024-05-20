Comparing Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 8.70% 6.78% 5.15% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Education and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Education presently has a consensus price target of $133.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strategic Education and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.17 billion 2.51 $69.79 million $4.22 28.22 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.25 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

