Contrasting Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.39 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -93.00 Emerald $393.90 million 3.10 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -8.00

Analyst Recommendations

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00

Research Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $5.12, indicating a potential upside of 83.39%. Emerald has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Emerald.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88% Emerald -1.09% -59.12% -0.40%

Summary

Research Solutions beats Emerald on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

