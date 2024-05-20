Contrasting Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Global-E Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intuit alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 18.35% 17.51% 10.48% Global-E Online -23.48% -19.33% -15.57%

Risk & Volatility

Intuit has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global-E Online has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 4 18 0 2.82 Global-E Online 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intuit and Global-E Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $657.95, suggesting a potential downside of 0.49%. Global-E Online has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Global-E Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-E Online is more favorable than Intuit.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and Global-E Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $14.37 billion 12.88 $2.38 billion $9.80 67.47 Global-E Online $569.95 million 8.39 -$133.80 million ($0.81) -35.96

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Global-E Online. Global-E Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Global-E Online shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats Global-E Online on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.