Contrasting Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arteris and Nano Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arteris presently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.62%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -69.70% -198.35% -35.33% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Arteris and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Arteris has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Nano Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $53.67 million 5.84 -$36.87 million ($1.03) -7.90 Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.54 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Nano Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arteris.

Summary

Arteris beats Nano Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers SIA products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; and Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

