Contrasting SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) and SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Monro has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and SunCar Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 2.68% 5.59% 2.20% SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.33 billion 0.60 $39.05 million $1.07 24.91 SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 1.96 -$26.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Monro and SunCar Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monro and SunCar Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 1 0 0 2.00 SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monro currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. Given Monro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monro is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Monro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Monro beats SunCar Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

