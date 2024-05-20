Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,360,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 110,635 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

