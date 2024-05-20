Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $695.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $795.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $735.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $804.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.