Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

