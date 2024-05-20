Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

