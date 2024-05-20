CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $73.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Citigroup raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.