Critical Comparison: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.35 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.03 Federal Signal $1.72 billion 3.06 $157.40 million $2.96 29.18

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fisker has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Federal Signal 10.31% 17.36% 10.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 0 1 3.00

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.37%. Given Federal Signal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Fisker.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Fisker on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

