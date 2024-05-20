Critical Comparison: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $107.59 million 1.71 $29.48 million $1.56 6.94 NSTS Bancorp $6.58 million 7.81 -$3.96 million ($0.88) -11.00

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 13.41% 9.71% 0.72% NSTS Bancorp -59.99% -5.61% -1.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BCB Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.0% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BCB Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfer, money order, safe deposit box, night depository, debit card, online and mobile banking, fraud detection, and automated teller services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

