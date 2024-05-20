Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cummins were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Cummins by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $285.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock worth $11,608,848. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

