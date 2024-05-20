CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Position Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.16% of CVR Partners worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $123,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Price Performance

NYSE:UAN opened at $85.52 on Monday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.92 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

