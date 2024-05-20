Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cybin in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Cybin Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cybin
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.