Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cybin in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cybin Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.