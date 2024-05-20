Cytosorbents Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.97 on Monday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

