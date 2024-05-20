D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,965 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

