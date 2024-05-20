DA Davidson Raises Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $110.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Arcosa by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

