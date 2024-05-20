Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 95.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.43 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

