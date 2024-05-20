DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.52 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
