Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $985.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $930.00 to $985.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $905.56.

DECK opened at $888.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $872.91 and its 200 day moving average is $785.33. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

