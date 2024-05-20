Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $383.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.78.

Shares of DE stock opened at $397.02 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average is $386.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

