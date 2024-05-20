Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after purchasing an additional 826,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after buying an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,754,000 after buying an additional 145,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after buying an additional 1,022,957 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.