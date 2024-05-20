Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,183 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 58.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,853 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.