Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.3 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

