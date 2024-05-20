Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $117.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

