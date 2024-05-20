Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

