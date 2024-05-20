Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LPG opened at $43.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Dorian LPG Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
