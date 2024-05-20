Dorian LPG (LPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LPG opened at $43.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

