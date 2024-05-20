Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Duos Technologies Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 237.64% and a negative net margin of 200.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

