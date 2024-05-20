DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $25,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.