Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DY opened at $148.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

