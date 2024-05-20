Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.
DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.7 %
TSE:DND opened at C$13.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.82. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$7.46 and a one year high of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$922.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.16.
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.95%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
