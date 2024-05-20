e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ELF opened at $158.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.