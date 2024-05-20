Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ECCC opened at $22.44 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

