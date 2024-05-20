Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of ECCC opened at $22.44 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.
About Eagle Point Credit
