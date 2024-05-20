Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $340,500,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eaton by 97.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,767,000 after buying an additional 918,422 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $67,305,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21,664.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 314,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $330.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $167.33 and a one year high of $338.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

