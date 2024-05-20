eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $175,451,000 after buying an additional 599,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

