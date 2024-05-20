Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edison International were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

