Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.