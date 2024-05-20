Eight Capital Trims Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Target Price to C$10.00

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance
Quipt Home Medical stock opened at C$4.26 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of C$4.23 and a 1 year high of C$8.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.03.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
