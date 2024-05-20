Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.96. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

