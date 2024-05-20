Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect Eltek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $10.84 on Monday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

