EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENS

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.