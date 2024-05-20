EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.