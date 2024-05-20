enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $34.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $12.98 on Friday. enGene has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

