enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $34.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
enGene Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of enGene
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $80,097,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
