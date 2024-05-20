Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
ENSV opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
