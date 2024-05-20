ePlus (PLUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.