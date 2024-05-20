EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

EPR stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 97.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EPR Properties by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $388,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

